Begnals-Ravens: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Arizona Cardinals lost to both teams from the AFC North that are on the Amazon broadcast tonight.

This is a big game, with the Cleveland Browns losing Deshaun Watson for the rest of the season, so whoever wins tonight feels like they take the lead in the race for the AFC North.

Can the Cincinnati Bengals take care of business on the road? Can the Baltimore Ravens bounce back after blowing a big lead last week?

Week 11: Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

Date: Thursday, Nov 16, 2023

Time: 6:15 p.m. Arizona Time

Location: M&T Bank Stadium - Baltimore, MD

National TV: Amazon Prime

National online streaming: NFL+

TV announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play) Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) Kaylee Hartungon (sideline)

Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio Channel 88

Betting line: Ravens -3.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook

