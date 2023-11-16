Cardinals vs. Texans: fascinating matchups

Here are just some of the more fascinating matchups ahead of this Sunday’s Cardinals/Texans game:

Battle of GMs —- Monti Ossenfort vs. Nick Casario —- who cut their teeth as personnel staffers under Bill Belichick —- who pulled off this draft day trade bonanza:

2023 NFL Draft trade tracker: Texans sent four picks, including two first-rounders, to Cardinals for No. 3 selectionhttps://t.co/BZ7B4sn0Vj pic.twitter.com/5WzE5vBrl5 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 28, 2023

2. Battle of Rookie Head Coaches: Jonathan Gannon vs. DeMeco Ryans —- who squared off as DCs last year in the NFC Championship Game — the only defensive-minded head coaches to be hired in 2023.

3. Battle of Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray vs. C.J. Stroud —- a Texas legend versus a potential Texas legend in the making who could join Kyler as a winner of the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

4. Battle on the Edge: Paris Johnson Jr. vs. Will Anderson —- the first tackle taken in the 2023 NFL Draft against the first Edge rusher taken in the draft —- both of whom were acquired via their teams trading up to take them.

5. Bragging rights between two Hoston Cougars: QB Clayton Tune vs. WR Tank Dell —- basically 3,155 yards of Clayton Tune’s 11,994 career passing yards at Houston were from passes thrown to Tank —- plus Tank caught 32 of Tune’s 104 TDs —- interesting too that former Houston All-American QB Case Keenum is a backup for the Texans.

6. Bragging rights between 2022 Cardinals’ assistant coaches: Spencer Whipple (Arizona passing game specialist) and Matt Burke (Arizona defensive line coach turned DC in Houston)—- who squared off against each other in practices last year.

7. Bragging rights game for former Texan DT Roy Lopez vs. former Cardinals CB Tavierre Thomas, T Josh Jones, ED Myjai Sanders, CB Kris Boyd, K Matt Ammendola.

Which of these matchups intrigues you the most?