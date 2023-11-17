Confidence in the direction of the Arizona Cardinals goes way up after return of Kyler Murray and a win

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Confidence is always a fickle thing.

The Arizona Cardinals have been trending in a way where fans have a belief in the organization, but it was only about 70%.

Then, Kyler Murray returns, they beat a mediocre team, and fans once again see a positive direction of the team, after what was absolutely the low point of the season against the Cleveland Browns, where only 66% of fans believed in the vision of Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon.

Now, a week later and a win later, that number is back up 90%.

It makes sense. Even when you know things will be lean, a win changes the mentality of the franchise.

Seeing Kyler Murray back, getting enough of a defensive effort, and coming out with a win all shows that the Cardinals are doing things the right way as they head towards this rebuild (I know they are technically in it but I look at this offseason as the building, last offseason and this year was the teardown).

Where are you at?