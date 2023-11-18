Cardinals-Texans DraftKings Week 11 prop bets: Trust Kyler Murray, C.J. Stroud, Trey McBride and Tank Dell this week

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Houston Texans on Sunday in the early game kickoff this week.

Both defenses are suspect and the offenses should have big games.

Here are some of the better prop bets I like this week courtesy of our friends from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kyler Murray o250 passing yards +110

Murray had a nice return to action and this week gets a passing defense that is not great. Couple that with the fact it should be a high scoring game, and his over/under of 237.5 feels like a steal, so I am taking him over 250 at better odds.

I would take C.J. Stroud’s over as well, but again the juice is not great.

Instead, look at his weapons.

Tank Dell receiving yards ladder 56.5 (-115), 70+ (+145), 80+ (+215)

Dell’s initial number of 56.5 is something he has hit in six of nine this season. Noah Brown is questionable, Nico Collins is coming off an injury, so Dell is kind of the man. I like to ladder his total up to 80+.

Trey McBride receiving yards ladder 54.5 (-115), 70+ (+160), 80+ (+240)

Similar to Dell, McBride has been hot lately, and the Texans defense doesn’t play tight ends well.

Take his base, ladder up to a bigger number.

Good luck this weekend!