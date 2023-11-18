Reacting to Kyler Murray’s return, Cardinals’ win over Falcons

Happy Saturday morning one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are back in the win column, so hopefully that will continue more than once this season.

Jess and I are back together to discuss the Cardinals win, the return of Kyler Murray and what are the expectations moving forward.

We also looked at the good and the bad from the rest of the team, as well as reevaluating the potential wins for the rest of the season.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Times and topics:

(1:00) Reactions to Kyler Murray’s return and play

(18:39) Positives in the win over the Falcons

(34:30) Negatives from the win

(47:26) How many wins will the Cardinals have with Murray?