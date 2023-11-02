Titans and Steelers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Arizona Cardinals are looking at this game as they hold a third round pick from the Tennessee Titans, so despite the 15-year heart break we as fans hold against the Pittsburgh Steelers, this is business.

Of course, Will Levis had a great debut against the Atlanta falcons, but what happens when they take on a much better Steelers defense?

Kenny Pickett is supposed to play tonight, we will see how that goes because he has been mostly bad in his career, but he has had a couple of good games sprinkled in.

So, making a pick in this one is tough.

Here is everything you need to know about this one.

Week 9: Tennessee Titans (3-4) vs Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)

Date: Thursday, Nov 2, 2023

Time: 5:15 p.m. Arizona Time

Location: Acrisure Stadium - Pittsburgh, PA

National TV: Amazon Prime

National online streaming: NFL+

TV announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play) Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) Kaylee Hartungon (sideline)

Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio Channel 88

Betting line: Steelers -3 per DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are the picks from Revenge of the Birds via TallySight.