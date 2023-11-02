Arizona Cardinals sign Tony Jones Jr. to active roster

After the Arizona Cardinals announced today that they have signed running back Tony Jones Jr. to the active roster, it seems unlikely we will see Emari Demercado on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

On top of that, the Cardinals have signed Kendal Vickers to the practice squad.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed running back Tony Jones Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad and has signed defensive lineman Kendal Vickers to the practice squad. The signings took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ. Vickers (6-3, 295) has played in 26 career games (two starts) in the league with Buffalo (2023) and Las Vegas (2020-22) after entering the NFL with Pittsburgh as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2018 from Tennessee. He has recorded 22 tackles, 2.0 sacks, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits in his career. Vickers played in two games this season with the Bills while also spending time on Buffalo’s practice squad. Jones Jr. will wear jersey #37 and Vickers will wear #75.

Good luck to Tony, and hopefully he and Keaontay Ingram stay healthy this weekend.