Cardinals React: Arizona Cardinals fans are still cautiously optimistic about the direction of the team

The Arizona Cardinals are sitting at 1-7, they have not seen a play with their starting quarterback and they are down to their third and fourth running back.

Their defense is the 26th rated defense and they are bleeding players as injuries have taken most of their expected defensive line and their secondary is finally getting healthy.

Yet, with all of the issues, losses and more fans still see the vision, as 79% of fans still see the vision of where Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon are heading.

This will be interesting to follow the next couple of weeks as Clayton Tune likely starts against Cleveland and then the return of Kyler Murray against the Atlanta Falcons.

If Murray looks good, you have to expect the 79% to raise, but if he doesn’t, will fans be okay with getting the top pick and knowing they have that plan coming into focus?

These are going to be a fun final nine games, even with little to no wins expected.

