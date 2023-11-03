Cleveland Browns to start Deshaun Watson on Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals are still playing coy about who their starting quarterback will be on Sunday, but the reality is it is likely to be Clayton Tune.

For the Cleveland Browns, they are starting Deshaun Watson per... well their head coach and the team.

.@deshaunwatson will be our starter on Sunday pic.twitter.com/2Q3oHrWGt5 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 3, 2023

While Watson has not been nearly what the Browns had hoped he would be in their trade for him, he has still been by far their best quarterback this season.

Watson is 3-1 and is completing 61.7% of his passes for 683 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Meanwhile, the combo of P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson have completed 50.4% of their passes for 748 yards, one touchdown and eight interceptions in their three starts.

So, yeah Deshaun Watson is clearly the best option for the team, even if he has not been good.

This will be a chance for him to get well against a Cardinals, even if the defense has played better the last two weeks.