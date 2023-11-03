Emari Demercado is out for the Arizona Cardinals against the Cleveland Browns

We knew earlier this week when the Arizona Cardinals signed Tony Jones Jr. to the active roster that it was likely that Emari Demercado would not be able to play on Sunday.

Well, now it is for sure, as the Arizona Cardinals have announced that Demercado, along with one game starter Trystan Colon will both miss Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

That means the Cardinals top three rushers are all out this game.

James Conner is still the teams leading rusher with 364 rushing yards, while Josh Dobbs is the second leading rusher with 258 yards and three touchdowns.

Demercado has 195 yards and one touchdown on the season and he has been grinding out those yards, averaging four yards per carry.

That means it will be Keaontay Ingram who has been a bit of a disappointment with only 64 yards on 24 carries, meaning he is averaging 2.7 yards per carry.

It will be Ingram, Jones Jr. and prayer on Sunday at the running back position.