Cardinals vs. Browns: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy Sunday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are traveling east this weekend, and will be taking on the Cleveland Browns who are starting Deshaun Watson today.

That has moved the line quite a bit, not a shock in this one.

So now, the Cardinals try and cover again where they are 4-4 on the season, so how will they fair in this one?

Here is everything you need to know.

Week 9: Arizona Cardinals (1-7) at Cleveland Browns (4-3)

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. AT

Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium — Cleveland, OH

National TV: CBS (Channel 5 locally)

National online streaming: NFL+, Paramount+ Streaming

TV announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play) Adam Archuleta (analyst) Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Radio announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM

Spanish Radio announcers: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

Betting line: Cardinals +12.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook