Cardinals-Browns Week 9 preview, matchups to watch, picks and more

Previewing the Arizona Cardinals game against the Cleveland Browns.

By Seth Cox
Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Happy game day one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are taking on the Cleveland Browns this afternoon and Jess and I are back to talk about the game and preview everything.

First off, we talk Cleveland Browns and what they have done this season. Their defense is great, but what is going on with their offense?

From there, we look at the key matchups and what the Cardinals need to do in order to make sure the game is close.

Finally, we give our predictions and picks for the game.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Times and topics:

(1:00) The Cleveland Browns’ 2023 season

(23:57) Matchups and keys to the game

(32:12) Predictions and prop bets

