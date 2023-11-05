Cardinals-Browns DraftKings Week 9 prop bets: Clayton Tune gets the start, Zaven Collins sack total and more

It is one of the toughest weeks to make a call on player props for the Arizona Cardinals since week one when Josh Dobbs got the nod to start.

Yet, it may be the only thing that keeps this game interesting.

Here are some of the better prop bets I like this week courtesy of our friends from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Clayton Tune over 13.5 rushing yards -115

Tune also has plus money at 25+ rushing yards to the tune of +215. I think they’ll probably use some of that athleticism Tune possesses and get him out to run 3-4 times in the game.

Zaven Collins over 0.25 sacks +150

Collins has been better lately and I think will have another good showing. Stills is another intriguing one with a little more juice at +165.

Clayton Tune under 0.5 passing touchdowns +110

I’ve said I think the Browns take this one 23-10. The one score may be a passing touchdown, but I think it ends up being a rushing TD.

Clayton Tune first TD scorer +3500

One thing we have seen is the Cardinals can create a positive script. Meaning, if they get the ball, maybe we get a Tune early touchdown run.