Cardinals-Browns first half open thread

Talk about the first half of the Arizona Cardinals game against the Cleveland Browns.

By Seth Cox
Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Well, this will be interesting.

The Arizona Cardinals are taking on the Cleveland Browns and rookie Clayton Tune is getting the start today.

How does he do against one of the best defenses in the NFL?

Can he keep pace with Deshaun Watson and the Browns offense?

Can the Cardinals keep their defensive effort up against the Browns?

So many questions, lets see how this one goes.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Week 9: Arizona Cardinals (1-7) at Cleveland Browns (4-3)

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. AT
Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium — Cleveland, OH
National TV: CBS (Channel 5 locally)
National online streaming: NFL+, Paramount+ Streaming
TV announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play) Adam Archuleta (analyst) Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)
Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
Radio announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)
Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM
Spanish Radio announcers: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)
Betting line: Cardinals +12.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook

