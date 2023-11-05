Cardinals-Browns second half open thread

It was a first half to forget, but it also shows why the coaching staff tends to know more than fans.

Clayton Tune was mostly bad in his first half in his first start, which was not unexpected with who the Arizona Cardinals were playing.

However, his interception was just an awful miss on an easy throw with no pressure and the Cardinals defense is once again playing well enough as they trail 13-0.

The Browns scored on a fluky touchdown after Dante Stills got a hand up and it bounced off his helmet and fell into Amari Cooper’s hands.

On offense, that Browns defense is living up to the hype and things are just not going well for the Arizona Cardinals on offense.

We have a half left, can Clayton Tune get over 100 passing yards in the game?

Will the Cardinals break 100 yards of total offense?

Let’s go Cardinals!