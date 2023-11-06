Arizona Cardinals open as small underdogs against Atlanta Falcons

It has been a while for the Arizona Cardinals and they will wait a little longer, but this is the closest line this season for openers.

The Arizona Cardinals opened as +2.5 underdogs to the Atlanta Falcons according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook and the belief in Kyler Murray is palpable.

The Cardinals have been big underdogs nearly every week this season, but for the first time they are less than a field goal, and the only thing that has changed is who could potentially start this week.

So, how does this line move?

If for some reason Murray is not the starter, will this grow to another touchdown plus, especially with how Clayton Tune played?

Will Murray’s official presence move the line close to a pick ‘em? Could they potentially move to small favorites on the day?

This could be a fun week of football, let’s see how it all plays out.