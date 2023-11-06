 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Rain Podcast: CLE 27 ARI 0 —- Will Gannon Deliver on Kyler?

By Walter Mitchell
How does this fact/stat reflect your feelings about the Cardinals’ historically poor offense durning their 27-0 loss to the Browns, while minutes later, Josh Dobbs pulls off one of the most stunning comeback wins from a QB who had never taken one single snap with his new 1st team offense?

How confident are you that Jonathan Gannon will deliver on Kyler Murray —- not only in getting him back on the field, but in getting superb play from him in Drew Petzing’s offense?

