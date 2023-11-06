Jets vs Chargers: How to watch, start time, TV channel, live stream and more

It is another Monday Night Football matchup with another one where the Arizona Cardinals are coming off a loss.
That means, well nothing much.
This is an interesting one as I don’t think anyone would guess that the New York Jets would have a better record than the Los Angeles Chargers.
Yet, the Chargers are road favorites.
Here is everything you need to know about
Who: Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) at New York Jets (4-3)
Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
Time: 6:15 p.m. Arizona time
Location: MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ
National TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+
National online streaming: NFL+, ESPN Streaming, Sling TV, Sunday Ticket on YouTubeTV, Fubo
TV announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)
Radio Broadcasts: Westwood One Sports SiriusXM channel 88
Betting line: Chargers -3.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook
