Jets vs Chargers: How to watch, start time, TV channel, live stream and more

Everything you need to know about Monday Night Football between the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers.

By Seth Cox
NFL: OCT 29 Jets at Giants Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It is another Monday Night Football matchup with another one where the Arizona Cardinals are coming off a loss.

That means, well nothing much.

This is an interesting one as I don’t think anyone would guess that the New York Jets would have a better record than the Los Angeles Chargers.

Yet, the Chargers are road favorites.

Here is everything you need to know about

Who: Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) at New York Jets (4-3)
Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
Time: 6:15 p.m. Arizona time
Location: MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ
National TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+
National online streaming: NFL+, ESPN Streaming, Sling TV, Sunday Ticket on YouTubeTV, Fubo
TV announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)
Radio Broadcasts: Westwood One Sports SiriusXM channel 88
Betting line: Chargers -3.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are Revenge of the Birds staff picks via our friends at TallySight.

