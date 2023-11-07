ROTB Pick 3 Competition Week 10

Updated Standings: (with special thanks to CCF!)
17 Rawdy, nkaiser8, iacardsfan, Mitch
16 Wilmot515, Blackram928, CFWA
15 ***CCF, RyanMac7
14 Rigodrill, ERauch
13 ***Chambana81, Red Run
11 JethroBodine
NFL Week 10 point spreads:
- Carolina Panthers (+3.5) at Chicago Bears (-3.5)
- Indianapolis Colts (-2) at New England Patriots (+2)
- Cleveland Browns (+6) at Baltimore Ravens (-6)
- Houston Texans (+8) at Cincinnati Bengals (-8)
- San Francisco 49ers (-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (+3)
- New Orleans Saints (-2.5) at Minnesota Vikings (+2.5)
- Green Bay Packers (+3.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5)
- Tennessee Titans (+1.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1.5)
- Atlanta Falcons (-2.5) at Arizona Cardinals (+2.5)
- Detroit Lions (-1.5) at Los Angeles Chargers (+1.5)
- New York Giants (+15.5) at Dallas Cowboys (-15.5)
- Washington Commanders (+6) at Seattle Seahawks (-6)
- New York Jets (-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (+2)
- Denver Broncos (+7.5) at Buffalo Bills (-7.5)
My Picks:
- JAX (+3) over SF
- MIN (+2.5) over NO
- PIT (-3.5) over GB
Your Picks?
