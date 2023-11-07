 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ROTB Pick 3 Competition Week 10

By Walter Mitchell
/ new
Atlanta Falcons v Tennessee Titans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Updated Standings: (with special thanks to CCF!)

17 Rawdy, nkaiser8, iacardsfan, Mitch

16 Wilmot515, Blackram928, CFWA

15 ***CCF, RyanMac7

14 Rigodrill, ERauch

13 ***Chambana81, Red Run

11 JethroBodine

NFL Week 10 point spreads:

  • Carolina Panthers (+3.5) at Chicago Bears (-3.5)
  • Indianapolis Colts (-2) at New England Patriots (+2)
  • Cleveland Browns (+6) at Baltimore Ravens (-6)
  • Houston Texans (+8) at Cincinnati Bengals (-8)
  • San Francisco 49ers (-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (+3)
  • New Orleans Saints (-2.5) at Minnesota Vikings (+2.5)
  • Green Bay Packers (+3.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5)
  • Tennessee Titans (+1.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1.5)
  • Atlanta Falcons (-2.5) at Arizona Cardinals (+2.5)
  • Detroit Lions (-1.5) at Los Angeles Chargers (+1.5)
  • New York Giants (+15.5) at Dallas Cowboys (-15.5)
  • Washington Commanders (+6) at Seattle Seahawks (-6)
  • New York Jets (-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (+2)
  • Denver Broncos (+7.5) at Buffalo Bills (-7.5)

My Picks:

  • JAX (+3) over SF
  • MIN (+2.5) over NO
  • PIT (-3.5) over GB

Your Picks?

