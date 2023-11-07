Arizona Cardinals at the bottom of the NFC Playoff Standings, or at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals are bad this year and everyone knows it.
So, as we look at the 2023 NFL Playoff picture we know that there is one thing that matters a little more, the Cardinals are playing for the 2024 NFL Draft.
So, with the updated NFC Playoff Picture after the halfway point coming into focus, we focus on the more important thing, the NFL Draft.
Here is how the NFC Playoff Picture as of right now.
NFC Standings
1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)
2. Detroit Lions (6-2)
3. San Francisco 49ers (5-3, NFC West division tiebreaker*)
4. New Orleans Saints (5-4)
5. Seattle Seahawks (5-3, NFC West division tiebreaker*, 4-1 NFC)
6. Dallas Cowboys (5-3, 2-3 NFC)
7. Minnesota Vikings (5-4)
Outside looking in:
8. Washington Commanders (4-5, win over ATL)
9. Atlanta Falcons (4-5, loss to WAS)
10t+. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)
10t+. Green Bay Packers (3-5)
12. Los Angeles Rams (3-6)
13. New York Giants (2-7, 2-3 NFC)
14. Chicago Bears (2-7, 1-4 NFC)
15. Carolina Panthers (1-7)
16. Arizona Cardinals (1-8)
So, how does the 2024 NFL Draft look right now:
- Arizona Cardinals
- Chicago Bears via Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- New York Giants
- New England Patriots
- Los Angeles Rams
- Green Bay Packers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Denver Broncos
- Tennessee Titans
- Atlanta Falcons
- Washington Commanders
- Indianapolis Colts
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans
- New York Jets
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Buffalo Bills
