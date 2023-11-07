Arizona Cardinals officially activate Kyler Murray from PUP list

The Arizona Cardinals officially activated their starting quarterback, Kyler Murray.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has activated quarterback Kyler Murray from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP). In addition, the team has placed cornerback Bobby Price on injured reserve and has released wide receiver Daniel Arias from the practice squad.

Murray’s production lagged off last year when he had a 66.4% completion percentage, 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games.

Since his injury, here is the combined work of the quarterbacks:

2-13 record: 352/560 62.9% completion percentage, 3225 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions in 15 games.

So, the Cardinals need to get Murray back to try and give them some chances to win a little more.

If he ends up just being in the same list as the other five quarterbacks, then they’ll have their choice of the top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, as we discussed earlier.

However, it is time to see what Murray can do.