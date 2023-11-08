We prepare you for the Arizona Cardinals game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Arizona Cardinals vs Atlanta Falcons: Everything you need to know for Week 10

Happy Kyler Murray is back week one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals officially activated their quarterback off of the PUP list and now he is on track to start for the first time since last December.

The Cardinals have been bad since he went out, with an amazing 10:14 touchdown to interception ration.

So, the Cardinals need a quarterback who doesn’t turn the ball over, but also can move the offense.

Add into the fact that James Conner could be back this week, and the offense could get a big boost as the defense has started to finally trend in the right direction.

That is a big thing, we have seen with Jalen Thompson and Budda Baker back in the fold, the defense is playing more of a competent blend of football.

So, this week the Cardinals get the Taylor Heinicke experience against the Atlanta Falcons, who have a great running game, but have not been able to figure out how to get the passing game in sync, despite a high level of investment. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Cardinals as 1.5-point underdogs.

So, we get the return of Kyler Murray, potentially the return of James Conner and the chance to see valley product Bijan Robinson this week. Could be a great week of football for the first time in a while for the Arizona Cardinals and their fans.