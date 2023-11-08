Cardinals Reacts Week 10: Kyler Murray is back, does that mean wins are coming for the Arizona Cardinals?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Arizona Cardinals had one of their worst games in a while on Sunday against a great Cleveland Browns defense.

Now, it is likely they will have their franchise quarterback back on the field on Sunday as they host the Atlanta Falcons at home.

We know how bad things have been without Murray, now can he help them get back on track or are we in store for the team needing to reset at the quarterback position on top of everything else?

That brings the question, what are your expectations for Murray and the Cardinals in game one?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/UWFKVF/">Please take our survey</a>

On top of that, are the Arizona Cardinals on the right track? I think the next two weeks will really determine that, but it is good to keep an eye on the trends.

What do you think?