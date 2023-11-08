Arizona Cardinals designate James Conner to return from injured reserve

James Conner could be back with the team as soon as this weekend,
As the Cardinals have announced they are designating him to return from injured reserve.
From the team:
The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has designated running James Conner to return from the injured reserve list.
Conner can begin practicing and the team can activate him to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period.
In addition, the team has signed wide receiver Andre Baccellia, offensive lineman Austen Pleasants and cornerback Quavian White to the practice squad. The signings took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ.
Pleasants (6-7, 330) originally entered the NFL in 2020 with Jacksonville as an undrafted rookie free agent from Ohio. He spent the majority of his rookie year on the Jaguars practice squad before joining Carolina in 2021 where he appeared in one game. Pleasants has also spent time (2022-23) on the practice squads of the Chargers and Bears. He played five seasons (2015-19) at Ohio University where he appeared in 41 games and earned second-team All-MAC honors in 2019.
Loading comments...