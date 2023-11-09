Arizona Cardinals hurting along offensive line heading into matchup with Atlanta Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals are getting Kyler Murray back this week.

They are potentially getting back James Conner, who was limited in practice returning off of the injured reserve from his knee injury.

And yet, it is still a tough one heading into the Falcons game.

Starting offensive linemen D.J. Humphries and Will Hernandez are both sidelined with injuries they sustained in the Cardinals loss to the Cleveland Browns, but on top of that their second string left guard, Trystan Colon is still hurting.

So, we are looking at Kelvin Beachum, Dennis Daley, Hjalte Froholdt, Carter O’Donnell, Paris Johnson Jr. as the starting five along the offensive line heading into the game.

That is not ideal, but the Atlanta Falcons are missing Grady Jarrett, who is done for the season with a knee injury.

Of course, the Falcons still have an oldie but goodie in Calais Campbell, David Onyemata, and the young gun Arnold Ebikete.

It will be a great test for Murray and potentially Conner in their returns from injury.