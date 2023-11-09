Bears and Panthers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy Thursday Night Football one and all.

This is a bad, bad game of football and one we need to be watching.

The Arizona Cardinals have the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft at this point, and the team that can catch them is the Carolina Panthers, who owe their first round pick to the Chicago Bears.

So, a Bears win gives the Cardinals a game cushion on the next closest team at this point.

Of course, the Bears are still starting Tyson Bagent, who has been up and down thus far, but so has first overall pick Bryce Young.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Week 10: Chicago Bears (2-7) vs Carolina Panthers (1-7)

Date: Thursday, Nov 9, 2023

Time: 6:15 p.m. Arizona Time

Location: Soldier Field - Chicago, IL

National TV: Amazon Prime

National online streaming: NFL+

TV announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play) Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) Kaylee Hartungon (sideline)

Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio Channel 88

Betting line: Bears -3.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook

