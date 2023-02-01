Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals miss out on Sean Payton, looking at the remaining candidates and more

Happy Wednesday one and all.

We are halfway through the week and heading into the bye week before the Super Bowl.

We have all the news from around the web to help you enjoy it, let’s get to it.

Cardinals look into Bengals assistants as they continue to search for head coach

Team reportedly to ask permission to talk to both Bengals coordinators

You've Got Mail: The Due Diligence Of A Coach Search

Topics include head coach experience, Hopkins possibilities, and being 'all in'

Sean Payton Goes To Broncos As Coaching Vacancies Shrink

DeMeco Ryans tabbed as Texans' choice

Salary Cap Jumps Again As 2023 Number Is Set By NFL

Cardinals have about $14.5 million in cap space at early stage

Red Sea Report - Wide Net Cast In Search For Coach

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill promised that a wide net would be cast while searching for the team's new head coach. That has definitely been the case with the Cardinals reportedly scheduling three more interviews this week.

Cardinals Underground - Pet Peeves And Breaking News

What annoys Paul Calvisi, Darren Urban and Dani Sureck? Sure, they delve into that, but it's interesting in real time as they talk about the Cardinals' coaching search, only to have the news Sean Payton and DeMeco Ryan are headed to different teams

Cardinals planning interviews with Bengals' Lou Anarumo, Brian Callahan

The Cardinals have reportedly requested head-coaching interviews with Bengals coordinators Lou Anarumo and Brian Callahan.

Giants OC Mike Kafka to interview for Cardinals head-coach job, per report

The Arizona Cardinals will interview New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for their opening at head coach, according to reports.

Sean Payton to Denver, Broncos reportedly finalizing trade with Saints

The Broncos are finalizing compensation for a trade with the New Orleans Saints to acquire Sean Payton as Denver's next head coach.

DeMeco Ryans hired as Houston Texans' next head coach

San Francisco 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans has been hired as head coach of the Houston Texans, the team announced Tuesday.

Cardinals still with plenty of coaching options after Payton, Ryans hires

The head-coaching dominoes have begun to fall, with Sean Payton and DeMeco Ryans accepting jobs with the Broncos and Texans, respectively.

Arizona Cardinals TE coach Steve Heiden joining Detroit Lions’ staff

After 10 seasons as an assistant with the Cardinals, Steve Heiden will leave to coach tight ends for the Lions.

Giants OC Mike Kafka to interview for Cardinals’ HC job Tuesday

The Cardinals have added another candidate to their head coaching search.

Bengals DC Lou Anarumo to interview Wednesday for Cardinals’ HC job

The Cardinals will have a first interview with three new candidates. Bengals DC Lou Anarumo's interview is Wednesday.

Bengals OC Brian Callahan to interview with Cardinals Thursday

Callahan is one of three new candidates to replace Kliff Kingsbury.

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon says he will return to Philadelphia in 2023

The Cardinals have interest in the Eagles DC but it seems unlikely they will get to interview him.

NFL salary cap going up by more than $16M in 2023

The 2023 salary cap will be $224.8 million, giving the Cardinals more than $14 million in cap space before the offseason begins.

DeMeco Ryans named Houston Texans’ new HC

Ryans was a candidate for the Cardinals' vacancy but canceled his interview before the divisional round of the playoffs.

Denver Broncos agree on trade with Saints to hire Sean Payton as HC

The Broncos agree to give up this year's first-round pick and next year's second for the right to hire Payton and the Saints' 2024 third-rounder.