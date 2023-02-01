Filed under: Red Rain Podcast: Best Two Candidates for Cardinals’ HC Job By Walter Mitchell Feb 1, 2023, 10:33am MST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Red Rain Podcast: Best Two Candidates for Cardinals’ HC Job Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email I believe there are two HC candidates that warrant a celebration if hired by the Cardinals. Do you agree? Who are you hoping for? More From Revenge of the Birds How Dan Quinn’s 4-3 Could Dominate in Arizona 2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals move down, pick up a number of day two picks in new mock draft Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals have second interview with Dan Quinn, getting to know Dave Sears and more Cardinals Flying in The Mighty Quinn Arizona Cardinals projected to have 3 compensatory picks in 2023 NFL Draft Dave Sears Lines Up With Monti Ossenfort Loading comments...
Loading comments...