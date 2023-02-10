Bird Droppings: Sean Payton talks Arizona Cardinals, Andy Reid never got on the plane, Super Bowl LVII pictures and more

Happy Friday one and all, we have made it.

The Arizona Cardinals will watch as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off on their home field in Super Bowl LVII.

We have all the news and notes on the Cardinals from around the web.

Enjoy.

PHOTOS: State Farm Stadium Super Bowl Decor

Images of the preparation at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII

PHOTOS: Downtown Phoenix Super Bowl Decor

Images of the decoration around Downtown Phoenix before Super Bowl LVII

Terry Bradshaw says Sean Payton didn’t want to work with Kyler Murray

Did Payton choose not to coach the Cardinals because of Kyler Murray?

Sean Payton clears the air about Kyler Murray

Sean Payton tells Kay Adams that he thinks Murray is "extremely talented."

Sean Payton: AZ Cardinals’ ‘culture in the building has to be better’

Payton, in the mix to be the Cardinals' next head coach before getting hired by the Broncos, thinks Arizona needs a culture change.

Chiefs undercut Cardinals’ attempt to interview Andy Reid in 2013

The Cardinals had a plane at the airport to pick up Reid in Philly. The Chiefs interviewed him at the airport before he got on.

Denver Broncos’ early interest help sway Sean Payton to be their HC

They made sure to show interest the moment it was allowed. The Cardinals were more methodical and it impacted the decision.