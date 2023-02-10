Cardinals coaching updates; Senior Bowl standouts

Happy Friday before the Super Bowl one and all.

Jess and I have another great show for you, this time a little bonus with my cohost from The Original Draft Breakdown Podcast, Justin Higdon as Justin and I discuss the Senior Bowl and Jess steers the ship.

It is a great hour long conversation that should give you some nice insight into the prospects at the Senior Bowl.

Hope you enjoy.

Here are the times of the topics:

(1:00) Head coaching updates for the Cardinals

(12:42) Justin Higdon joins the show; Senior Bowl offensive standouts

(37:31) Senior Bowl defensive standouts

(1:00:06) Falling stock from Senior Bowl