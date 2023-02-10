Super Bowl Weekend Cardinals’ Slot Machine Mock

For this week’s Friday mock, I thought I would try something new.

First, I keyed in two trades:

1 —- AZ #3 for IND #4, #35

2 —- AZ WR DeAndre Hopkins for BAL #22

Then I just let the PFF Mock Simulator make all of the picks —- like pulling the lever on a slot machine.

The results were astounding to me. Perhaps they will be ro you, as well.

Round 1:

Cardinals are able to pick the top defensive player in the draft in ED Will Anderson Jr. and the most dynamic offensive player in the draft in RB Bijan Robinson.

I know that many fans believe a team should never take a RB in Round 1, but if he is BPA, like he was here, then go ahead and make the pick.

Do yourself a favor and watch this analysis of Bijon’s style of play. He is absolutely phenomenal.

The thing about Anderson and Robinson is how well they can affect and promote the much needed culture change in Arizona. They are not only prime-time ballers, they are consummate leaders., the kind that coaches and teammates rave about.

Round 2:

Most of you know by now how enamored I am with Alabama slot CB/S Brian Branch. Well, the closest player in this draft to Branch is another SEC standout slot CB/S, Antonio Johnson from Texas A&M. I cannot believe that he popped up in this slot, given the Cardinals’ need to cover the slot and to aggressively force the run and blow up screens.

While it’s probably unlikely that if the Cardinals select Will Anderson in Round 1, they would double down on another edge player in Round 2, But, man, Will McDonald IV is one of the real stud playmakers in this draft.

I find it absolutely uncanny that Will McDonald pops up as BPA at this pick because with this being Super Bowl week, I believe that the edge player in this draft who most resembles Haason Reddick is Will McDonald IV.

Round 3

Pretty nifty that WR Jalin Hyatt and DT Gervon Dexter popped up in the draft slots because of the Cardinals’ needs at WR and DT, especially having just traded away DeAndre Hopkins and having lost JJ Watt to retirement.

Look at this unbelievable game Jalin Hyatt had against Alabama:

This kid glides into top speed with ease. Great catch radius and soft hands.

Man, I would love to see the Cardinals draft Hyatt and his QB Hendon Hooker who will slide some in this draft because of his ACL rehab. Hooker is confident he will be ready to go full-speed at the start of training camp.

Many of us would like to see the Cardinals select NT Siaki Ika of Baylor. But, if he’s off the board in Round 2, snagging Gervon Dexter in Round 3 is wise. There’s lots to like about this young man. Superb length and size at 6-6 308. Stacks blockers, has very good vision and a nose for the ball.

Round 4

Was pleasantly surprised to see C Luke Wypler of Ohio St. pop up here at pick #105. I have him ranked as the #3 C in this draft and believe he’s worthy of a 3rd round pick. This fine video shows Wypler’s ability to pull and trap. Something the Cardinals need to get more of from the center position.

Round 5

PFF added another Gator defensive player to reunite with Marco Wilson and Gervon Dexter. Ventrell Miller is an under-sized ILB who reads and shadows running plays well and then has a quick burst to the ball, with low enough pal level to take RBs down by the shins or ankles.

Round 6

DT Fabien Lovett of Florida St. is actually returning to Florida St. this year. Thus, I went ahead and did a re-mock and up popped Houston QB Clayton Tune. Did you see him at the Senior Bowl? I was impressed.

I like his pocket vision and his delivery —- smooth and accurate. Need to work on his feet under pressure, as most young QBs do.

The second pick in Round 6, Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim broke the Gopher’s all-time rushing TD record. This kid, has nifty wiggle for a player his size (5-9, 210) which enables him to find and slide through creases in the line.

Ibrahim’s productivity at Minnesota was off the charts: rushing for 4, 668 yards at 5.4 yards per carry and 53 TDs. He reminds me a lot of the Lions’ Jamaal Williams. The Cardinals’ new assistant GM Dave Sears formerly of the Lions might agree.

Round 7

TE Zack Kuntz of Old Dominion is a late round TE we have mocked to the Cardinals a couple of times already, thus it’s pretty cool that he popped up here. Check out the excellent breakdown here from The Moz Files:

Kuntz’s 6-6 length and athletic jump out on his tapes. The question for him is durability. Otherwise, he looks like a 7th round steal.

Again, these were not my picks —- they were PFF’s top pick at each slot.

I would be ecstatic with this draft, providing the Cardinals do what I believe they will do —- address the OL, DL and CB needs in free agency.

How would you grade this draft?