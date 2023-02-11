SB Nation Reacts: Favorite Super Bowl foods, best food cities and where to find the best cheesesteaks in Arizona

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

Happy Super Bowl LVII weekend one and all.

I am going to be in Las Vegas for the next four days, but doesn’t mean I won’t be paying attention to everything going on. Just understand if things are a little slower if news breaks (it won’t).

However, we have our newest SB Nation Reacts and this one is all about the foods making up the Super Bowl.

We will get to the game itself tomorrow, but for today let’s find out what types of foods you enjoy from Kansas City and Philadelphia, and what foods the fans want at their Super Bowl party.

Enjoy.

It is not a huge difference, but Kansas City foods are better than Philly foods, not surprising seeing as KC barbecue is amazing.

So, what is the best KC barbecue?

Burnt ends are amazing, but we have been making them with pork belly lately and they are even better. Of course, indulgence and decadence is the key words when you talk about eating pork belly burnt ends and Meat Church has a great recipe.

Meanwhile, if Philly is involved you know it is cheesesteaks.

Best cheesesteaks in Arizona are at Forefathers, not even a debate.

Then, what are you getting rid of at your Super Bowl Party?

I would get rid of potato skins, but I understand if you don’t like spicy foods.

What is on your menu for the Super Bowl?

Justin and I will be at Caesars Palace with our wives enjoying the game at an undisclosed location.

Enjoy!