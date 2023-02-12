Super Bowl 2023: How to watch Chiefs vs. Eagles, start time, game odds and more

Happy Super Bowl Sunday!

The Arizona Cardinals are at home, but the Super Bowl is in their home stadium.

It is going to be such a fantastic matchup, should allow for one of the better games we have seen.

Patrick Mahomes is looking to put himself into the conversation for greatest of all time within his first six seasons in the league, while the Philadelphia Eagles are looking for their second Super Bowl in team history, which will be their second in the last six seasons.

What... A... Game.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Game: Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) Start Time: 4:30 p.m. Arizona time on February 12, 2022

4:30 p.m. Arizona time on February 12, 2022 Location: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ TV Channel: Fox (Channel 10 locally)

Fox (Channel 10 locally) Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline) Streaming: FoxNow

FoxNow Odds: Eagles -1.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Eagles -1.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook Over/Under: 51

Enjoy the game one and all.