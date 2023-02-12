Super Bowl picks: Who we like in Chiefs-Eagles to win Super Bowl 57

Happy Super Bowl LVII Sunday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are at home, and in their home is the game, where the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off to see who takes home the Lombardi Trophy.

This is the last week of picks and the Philadelphia Eagles are -1.5 point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the game with the over at 51, I like my picks in this one.

The Eagles have had quite an easy road to the Super Bowl itself, but they somehow seem to play whatever style of game is needed to win.

Meanwhile the Kansas City Chiefs have the best player in the world in Patrick Mahomes, who lost one of the best receivers in the NFL and just put up even better numbers and won another MVP.

Here is who the staff picks like in the Super Bowl, but here are a couple more nuggets as well.