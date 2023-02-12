 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SB Nation Reacts: Who wins Super Bowl MVP, who scores the first touchdown, what color is the Gatorade bath and more

By Seth Cox
Super Bowl LVII - Previews Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.
Happy Sunday one and all, we have made it.

If you are a fan of the NFL, this game is one you have been waiting for.

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII and we will have a full days worth of information for you.

On top of that, we asked you a number of questions regarding the Super Bowl and here is what you had to say.

Most fans see either yellow or green Gatorade being dumped on the winning coach. I am going blue, what about you?

This feels like the safe pick, but I think it could be Marquez Valdes-Scantling and he is at +1800.

I like Kenneth Gainwell for the Eagles at the same odds.

Fans are expecting a high scoring affair and I cannot blame them.

And who wins MVP?

It feels like whoever wins it’ll be the QB who wins the Super Bowl MVP.

What do you think?

