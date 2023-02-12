Super Bowl LVII Game Thread: Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

Happy Super Bowl LVII one and all.
The game is here, enjoy and discuss anything you want in this thread here.
Keep it civil as much as possible, but enjoy the game and enjoy what should be a great day of football.
I am excited to see Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in this one.
Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles could potentially have the Arizona Cardinals next head coach on their staff... What would you think of Jonathan Gannon as the next Cardinals head coach?
Just saying.
Enjoy the game one and all.
- Game: Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)
- Start Time: 4:30 p.m. Arizona time on February 12, 2022
- Location: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ
- TV Channel: Fox (Channel 10 locally)
- Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
- Streaming: FoxNow
- Odds: Eagles -1.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/Under: 51
