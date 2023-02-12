 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs Notes: Patrick Mahomes ready to go, Frank Clark wants a dynasty, could the Chiefs learn from the Arizona Cardinals and more

By Seth Cox
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs Practice Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Happy Super Bowl Sunday one and all. We have made it to the end of the NFL season, and with one game remaining, we will crown a new champion.

Here is everything you need to know on the Kansas City Chiefs from our friends at Arrowhead Pride.

Chiefs-Eagles: How Kansas City could steal a Super Bowl LVII game plan from the Colts - Arrowhead Pride
Indianapolis was one of the teams that was able to limit Philadelphia’s offense in 2022. What can Kansas City learn?

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII: Carlos Dunlap has one goal left to accomplish to complete his list of three - Arrowhead Pride
Dunlap shared his hopes for 2022 on day one as a Chief.

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 2023: Brett Veach, Steve Spagnuolo had 1 question for Trent McDuffie on draft night - Arrowhead Pride
Pro Football Focus gave McDuffie the third-best coverage grade among rookie cornerbacks.

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII: Patrick Mahomes sets the record straight about the Bears on draft day - Arrowhead Pride
According to Mahomes, Chicago lied to him — and he always wanted to be in Kansas City.

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII: Frank Clark speaks about building a dynasty like Tom Brady did - Arrowhead Pride
The Kansas City defensive end spoke candidly on Wednesday.

Chiefs-Eagles: How Kansas City could steal a Super Bowl LVII game plan from the Cardinals - Arrowhead Pride
Arizona was one of the teams that was able to limit Philadelphia’s offense in 2022. What can Kansas City learn?

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII: During Steve Spagnuolo’s career, defending quarterbacks has changed a lot - Arrowhead Pride
The architect of two championship defenses understands the challenge of Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII: How advanced analytics say Kansas City can defeat Philadelphia. - Arrowhead Pride
Let’s see what advanced analytics say about Sunday’s big game between Kansas City and Philadelphia.

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII: Frank Clark says Khalen Saunders is one of the NFL’s best defensive tackles - Arrowhead Pride
The Kansas City lineman will enter free agency after turning in the best season of his career.

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII: KC details what happens at Thursday’s difficult practice - Arrowhead Pride
Kansas City’s head coach is sticking to his routine — as if the Super Bowl were taking place at Arrowhead.

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII: Philadelphia pass rush creates coordinated chaos - Arrowhead Pride
Using a variety of techniques, the Eagles’ pass rush led the league in sacks.

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII: Travis Kelce says he’s a better leader this time around - Arrowhead Pride
On Thursday, Kansas City’s star tight end admitted he wasn’t at his best in Super Bowl LV.

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII: Chris Jones says 2022 team ‘most complete brotherhood’ - Arrowhead Pride
The star pass rusher believes this year’s team is as close as any in his NFL career.

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII: 5 players who could be keys in a Kansas City victory - Arrowhead Pride
For Kansas City to win the championship, these five players must have great games.

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII: Philadelphia writer gives 3 reasons Kansas City will win - Arrowhead Pride
Looking at the other side’s three biggest fears as we head into the big game.

2022 AP MVP Award Winner: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wins for the second time - Arrowhead Pride
Mahomes takes home the hardware for the second time in five seasons as a starter.

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII: How Kansas City can slow Philadelphia’s pass rush - Arrowhead Pride
How can Kansas City keep Philadelphia’s pass rushers from taking over the game?

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII: 5 things to watch - Arrowhead Pride
It’s not often we get the right matchup on football’s biggest stage, but the 2022 season is coming down to the correct two teams.

