Arizona Cardinals hire Jonathan Gannon as new head coach

The Arizona Cardinals have announced that Jonathan Gannon is the team’s next head coach.

Gannon, the soon to be 40-year-old defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, has been in the NFL since 2007 when he was a defensive quality control coach for the Atlanta Falcons.

In 2008, he signed with the then St. Louis Rams as a college scout and was there for three years working up to professional scout. In 2012, Gannon got back into the coaching side of things — working with the Tennessee Titans as a defensive quality control coach for two seasons under Mike Munchak, before joining Mike Zimmer’s staff in Minnesota as the assistant defensive backs coach in 2014.

He then jumped to the Indianapolis Colts with Frank Reich as the cornerbacks coach in 2018 before joining Nick Sirianni in Philadelphia as the Eagles defensive coordinator for the past two seasons.

In the past two seasons, Gannon’s defenses have ranked 18th and 8th in points allowed, 10th and 2nd in yards allowed, and 26th and 5th in takeaways.

He has a broad range of NFL experience despite his young age and has quite the array of contacts in the NFL.

Congratulations to new Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon.