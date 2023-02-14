 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

And the Winners of the 2022-2023 ROTB Pick 3 Vs. Spread Competition Are...

By Walter Mitchell
2022-2023 Gold Medal: (Cardinals’ Mini Helmet)

What an incredible race to the finish!

35. Chambana81

Silver Medal:

34. CFWA 31-23 (Cardinals’ Helmet T-Shirt)

Bronze Medal:

33. Iacardsfan (Cardinals’ Key Chain)

  • Thanks to CCF for tallying up the weekly scores —- you did a tremendous job, pal!
  • Winners; please email me your address to waltermitchell@comcast.net and you will receive your prizes via Amazon.
  • Thanks to all of the ROTB members who participated —- the turnout was impressive.

