And the Winners of the 2022-2023 ROTB Pick 3 Vs. Spread Competition Are...

2022-2023 Gold Medal: (Cardinals’ Mini Helmet)
What an incredible race to the finish!
35. Chambana81
Silver Medal:
34. CFWA 31-23 (Cardinals’ Helmet T-Shirt)
Bronze Medal:
33. Iacardsfan (Cardinals’ Key Chain)
- Thanks to CCF for tallying up the weekly scores —- you did a tremendous job, pal!
- Winners; please email me your address to waltermitchell@comcast.net and you will receive your prizes via Amazon.
- Thanks to all of the ROTB members who participated —- the turnout was impressive.
