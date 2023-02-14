Arizona Cardinals closing in on hiring Jonathan Gannon as new head coach, per report

The Arizona Cardinals are working to hire Jonathan Gannon as the team’s next head coach, according to Ian Rapoport.

The #AZCardinals are targeting #Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach, sources say. They’ll aim to work out a deal to lock him in. But after several weeks of searching, they’ve found their guy. pic.twitter.com/iWlvMXKvFK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2023

Gannon, the soon to be 40-year old defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, has been in the NFL since 2007 when he was a defensive quality control coach for the Atlanta Falcons.

He has a broad range of NFL experience despite his young age and has quite the array of contacts in the NFL.

We will wait to see if this becomes official in the next couple of hours, but it seems like the Cardinals have had their eye on Gannon the whole time, as Albert Breer talked about yesterday:

Interesting factoid on Gannon interview sequence courtesy of ⁦@AlbertBreer⁩: pic.twitter.com/uSf0TNhgka — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) February 13, 2023

We can debate the merits of Gannon versus other candidates, but for me this is a bigger hire than just who the coach is.

This signals that this is Monti Ossenfort’s team and he is the one making calls. His relationship with Gannon and putting his first chance at GM in the hands of a 40-year old defensive coordinator is a move that you have to have confidence in.

When Ossenfort talked about the entire organization being in alignment, this signals that it is starting that way.

Ossenfort got his guy, it wasn’t a Bidwill hire.

That is change.

Now, does it work?