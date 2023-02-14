 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona Cardinals closing in on hiring Jonathan Gannon as new head coach, per report

By Seth Cox
NFL: JAN 29 NFC Championship - 49ers at Eagles Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are working to hire Jonathan Gannon as the team’s next head coach, according to Ian Rapoport.

Gannon, the soon to be 40-year old defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, has been in the NFL since 2007 when he was a defensive quality control coach for the Atlanta Falcons.

He has a broad range of NFL experience despite his young age and has quite the array of contacts in the NFL.

We will wait to see if this becomes official in the next couple of hours, but it seems like the Cardinals have had their eye on Gannon the whole time, as Albert Breer talked about yesterday:

We can debate the merits of Gannon versus other candidates, but for me this is a bigger hire than just who the coach is.

This signals that this is Monti Ossenfort’s team and he is the one making calls. His relationship with Gannon and putting his first chance at GM in the hands of a 40-year old defensive coordinator is a move that you have to have confidence in.

When Ossenfort talked about the entire organization being in alignment, this signals that it is starting that way.

Ossenfort got his guy, it wasn’t a Bidwill hire.

That is change.

Now, does it work?

