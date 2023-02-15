2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals get new head coach Jonathan Gannon a pass rusher in Todd McShay’s Mock Draft 2.0

The Arizona Cardinals have their head coach in Jonathan Gannon, the guy Monti Ossenfort wanted from the beginning.

Now, we are into the offseason to see how Gannon and Ossenfort build a team.

In Todd McShay’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 he has the Arizona Cardinals adding a pass rusher for Gannon.

3. Arizona Cardinals Will Anderson Jr., OLB, Alabama Yet another team that will have a new coach in 2023 after hiring Jonathan Gannon, Arizona has to beef up the pass rush. Enter Anderson, who racked up 27.5 sacks, 130 pressures and 54 tackles for loss over the past two seasons. He overpowers blockers with lower-body strength and an explosive first step, and he’d immediately improve the Cardinals’ ability to get after the QB. Their 36 sacks tied for 23rd last year, and they could lose Zach Allen (free agency) in addition to J.J. Watt (retirement). This one just makes a ton of sense and will be a popular mock draft fit over the next two months.

Getting Anderson Jr. as the first pick of the MOJO era would be a huge way to kick things off.

Gannon’s defense had the second most sacks all-time in the regular season, and continued that in the playoff until the Super Bowl.

The Cardinals desperately need pass rushing help and Anderson Jr. is probably the best pass rushing prospect in the last five drafts since Nick Bosa.