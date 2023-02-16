Cardinals Reacts Survey: How do you grade the hiring of Jonathan Gannon as the new Arizona Cardinals head coach

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

The Arizona Cardinals finally have a new head coach, and they waited to get their man.

Whether it works or not will come with time, but to know that the Arizona Cardinals new GM Monti Ossenfort wanted Gannon from the outset and is basically staking his first chance to be general manager on Gannon.

That tells me he is confident in his decision, whether or not Gannon was the man I wanted.

So, with the knowledge in mind that this is who the GM wanted, but also the question marks you had once the name was announced, how would you grade this hiring?

I will let you know on Saturday how I voted, I don’t want to sway anyone any way, but I am excited with the names we are hearing who could fill out Gannon’s staff.

Of course, we will revisit this once we know who is on the staff.