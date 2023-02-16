1st JG HC Mock with UFA Signings

I wanted to bump this mock up to today because tomorrow I will be taping this week’s Red Rain podcast.
The best mocks, in my opinion, are ones that accompanied with UFA signings and off-season trades. Adding UFA signings gives a proper context to the draft picks. Otherwise, fans could ask, “why the heck didn’t you address the guard position?” when the team addressed it in free agency.
MO/JG UFA Signings:
- QB Jacoby Brissett (CLE)
- RB Alexander Mattison (MIN)
- WR DJ Chark (DET)
- C Garrett Bradbury (MIN)
- G Isaac Seumalo (PHI)
- T Andre Dillard (PHI)
- DT Taven Bryan (CLE)
- DE Zach Allen (ARI)
- DE Brandon Graham (PHI)
- LB Kyzir White (PHI)
- CB Byron Murphy (ARI)
- CB Isaiah Oliver (ATL)
- S Will Harris (DET)
- K Eddie Pineiro (CAR)
- P Matt Haack (IND)
- LS Joe Cardona (NE)
MO/JG NFL Draft
Note: In this mock, Will Anderson was taken #1 by the Bears. The draft trades I made were an effort to add multiple picks. I like what I was able to accomplish. Do you?
Poll
How Would You Grade this UFA/Draft Mock?
-
19%
A
-
42%
A-/B+
-
20%
B/B-
-
12%
C
-
5%
D/F
1st MO/JG UFA/Draft Mock Competition
The ROTB member who posts his UFA signings and Draft Picks and is 1st in the poll (posted once we have received 5 Mocks with UFAs and Draft Picks) wins this Cardinals’ key chain:
One Guideline for UFAs:
- You cannot choose any of PFF’s Top 20 2023 free agents because it’s highly unlikely that the Cardinals will be able to sign any of them.
https://www.pff.com/news/nfl-2023-free-agent-rankings-free-agency
- The best free agent list is from Spotrac, imo:
https://www.spotrac.com/nfl/free-agents/all/tackle/all/
- Here is the PFF Mock Draft Simulator:
https://www.pff.com/draft/nfl-mock-draft-simulator?ref=4082bc25-fe17-4d5f-a445-2bbc818694e2
