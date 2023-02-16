 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

1st JG HC Mock with UFA Signings

By Walter Mitchell
I wanted to bump this mock up to today because tomorrow I will be taping this week’s Red Rain podcast.

The best mocks, in my opinion, are ones that accompanied with UFA signings and off-season trades. Adding UFA signings gives a proper context to the draft picks. Otherwise, fans could ask, “why the heck didn’t you address the guard position?” when the team addressed it in free agency.

MO/JG UFA Signings:

  • QB Jacoby Brissett (CLE)
  • RB Alexander Mattison (MIN)
  • WR DJ Chark (DET)
  • C Garrett Bradbury (MIN)
  • G Isaac Seumalo (PHI)
  • T Andre Dillard (PHI)
  • DT Taven Bryan (CLE)
  • DE Zach Allen (ARI)
  • DE Brandon Graham (PHI)
  • LB Kyzir White (PHI)
  • CB Byron Murphy (ARI)
  • CB Isaiah Oliver (ATL)
  • S Will Harris (DET)
  • K Eddie Pineiro (CAR)
  • P Matt Haack (IND)
  • LS Joe Cardona (NE)

MO/JG NFL Draft

Note: In this mock, Will Anderson was taken #1 by the Bears. The draft trades I made were an effort to add multiple picks. I like what I was able to accomplish. Do you?

Poll

How Would You Grade this UFA/Draft Mock?

view results
  • 19%
    A
    (40 votes)
  • 42%
    A-/B+
    (86 votes)
  • 20%
    B/B-
    (42 votes)
  • 12%
    C
    (25 votes)
  • 5%
    D/F
    (11 votes)
204 votes total Vote Now

1st MO/JG UFA/Draft Mock Competition

The ROTB member who posts his UFA signings and Draft Picks and is 1st in the poll (posted once we have received 5 Mocks with UFAs and Draft Picks) wins this Cardinals’ key chain:

One Guideline for UFAs:

  • You cannot choose any of PFF’s Top 20 2023 free agents because it’s highly unlikely that the Cardinals will be able to sign any of them.

https://www.pff.com/news/nfl-2023-free-agent-rankings-free-agency

  • The best free agent list is from Spotrac, imo:

https://www.spotrac.com/nfl/free-agents/all/tackle/all/

  • Here is the PFF Mock Draft Simulator:

https://www.pff.com/draft/nfl-mock-draft-simulator?ref=4082bc25-fe17-4d5f-a445-2bbc818694e2

