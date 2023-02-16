1st JG HC Mock with UFA Signings

I wanted to bump this mock up to today because tomorrow I will be taping this week’s Red Rain podcast.

The best mocks, in my opinion, are ones that accompanied with UFA signings and off-season trades. Adding UFA signings gives a proper context to the draft picks. Otherwise, fans could ask, “why the heck didn’t you address the guard position?” when the team addressed it in free agency.

MO/JG UFA Signings:

QB Jacoby Brissett (CLE)

RB Alexander Mattison (MIN)

WR DJ Chark (DET)

C Garrett Bradbury (MIN)

G Isaac Seumalo (PHI)

T Andre Dillard (PHI)

DT Taven Bryan (CLE)

DE Zach Allen (ARI)

DE Brandon Graham (PHI)

LB Kyzir White (PHI)

CB Byron Murphy (ARI)

CB Isaiah Oliver (ATL)

S Will Harris (DET)

K Eddie Pineiro (CAR)

P Matt Haack (IND)

LS Joe Cardona (NE)

MO/JG NFL Draft

Note: In this mock, Will Anderson was taken #1 by the Bears. The draft trades I made were an effort to add multiple picks. I like what I was able to accomplish. Do you?

D/F vote view results 19% A (40 votes)

42% A-/B+ (86 votes)

20% B/B- (42 votes)

12% C (25 votes)

5% D/F (11 votes) 204 votes total

1st MO/JG UFA/Draft Mock Competition

The ROTB member who posts his UFA signings and Draft Picks and is 1st in the poll (posted once we have received 5 Mocks with UFAs and Draft Picks) wins this Cardinals’ key chain:

One Guideline for UFAs:

You cannot choose any of PFF’s Top 20 2023 free agents because it’s highly unlikely that the Cardinals will be able to sign any of them.

https://www.pff.com/news/nfl-2023-free-agent-rankings-free-agency

The best free agent list is from Spotrac, imo:

https://www.spotrac.com/nfl/free-agents/all/tackle/all/

Here is the PFF Mock Draft Simulator:

https://www.pff.com/draft/nfl-mock-draft-simulator?ref=4082bc25-fe17-4d5f-a445-2bbc818694e2