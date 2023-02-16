Arizona Cardinals players show up to see Jonathan Gannon opening press conference

The opening press conference for the Arizona Cardinals new head coach Jonathan Gannon had a lot of great things, and we will get to those later on, but the biggest thing to me about the overall press conference is that there were a number of players there to check out the new man in charge.

While important players like Kyler Murray, D.J. Humphries, James Conner and Zach Ertz were there, the names that were more impressive showing up to me were the impending free agents.

Per Paul Calvisi on the post press conference chat, Byron Murphy Jr., Will Hernandez and Kelvin Beachum were all in attendance for the press conference.

Those names mean something more to me, because they may or may not be back in the fold next season, but they wanted to hear from the man himself and what he has to say.

That is an important start to buying in, something Gannon hit on a number of times in his press conference.