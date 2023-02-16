Arizona Cardinals moving on from Vance Joseph per report

The final piece of the Steve Keim, Kliff Kingsbury coaching era is over.

Jonathan Gannon has reportedly informed the Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator that they are going in a different direction according to Josina Anderson.

I’m told the #Cardinals informed defensive coordinator Vance Joseph today that they intend to “release” him, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 16, 2023

This is a step a number of fans and media had been waiting for and basically makes sure all major coaching positions have turned over for the Arizona Cardinals, as well as the general manager and first assistant general manager.

Gannon could bring in someone like Nick Rallis who is considered a young up and comer, or even Mike Zimmer.

This is a complete tear down of the coaching structure that failed after three progressive years.

So, now this will be completely Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon’s staff.

How they make that work should be fun to see unfold, but for now Vance Joseph is gone and for some that was all they wanted to see this off-season.