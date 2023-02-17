Bird Droppings: Jonathan Gannon is the new Arizona Cardinals head coach, talks Kyler Murray and more

Happy Friday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals have their head coach and are now moving forward searching to fill out the rest of their coaching staff after Vance Joseph is out as defensive coordinator.

Here is everything we have from around the web on your Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals name Jonathan Gannon as new head coach in 2023

Eagles defensive coordinator agrees to 5-year deal after Super Bowl appearance

New Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon sees Kyler Murray as 'direct reflection' of himself

Notes: Offensive coordinator interviews come soon; Defensive playcaller TBD

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon shows off his energy in his introductory press conference

With key Cardinals in attendance, new head coach exudes energy that got him job

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray rehabbing in team facility for first time since ACL surgery

Quarterback returns to Tempe for first time since knee surgery

Cardinals Underground - Gannon Is The Guy

The Cardinals chose Jonathan Gannon, the defensive coordinator of the Eagles, as their new head coach, and that gives Paul Calvisi, Darren Urban and Dani Sureck plenty to talk about. Topics include Gannon's secretive path to the job, a new energy level

Cardinals Cover 2 - The Jonathan Gannon Era Begins

Ep. 639 - Accountability. Adaptability. Two of the main themes from Jonathan Gannon's introductory press conference. The new Cardinals head coach addressed the media for the first time on Thursday. We hear from Gannon, who spoke for nearly 40 minutes

Cardinals Underground - Starting The Gannon Era

Jonathan Gannon is on the job. Paul Calvisi, Darren Urban and Dani Sureck give their first impressions of the new coach, note the players on hand to greet their new boss, Gannon's plan for accountability, Kyler Murray and the relationship with Gannon

Big Red Rage - Gannon Takes Over

Ep. 599 - New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon joined Paul Calvisi to talk philosophy, accountability, maximizing talent and what he expects his relationship to be like with quarterback Kyler Murray.

Cardinals HC Gannon eager to get started with 'elite' Murray

New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said he wants to have an offense that maximizes quarterback Kyle Murray's skillset.

Arizona Cardinals hiring Jonathan Gannon as next head coach

The Arizona Cardinals are hiring Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as the team's next head coach.

Jonathan Gannon to be introduced as Cardinals head coach Thursday

The Arizona Cardinals are introducing new head coach Jonathan Gannon on Thursday morning, two days after his initial hire.

Bickley: Cardinals opt for youthful inexperience with Jonathan Gannon hire

Jonathan Gannon was the last one in the door and the last man standing in Arizona. That says a lot about his ability to capture the room.

Jonathan Gannon's 2022 Philadelphia Eagles defense, by the numbers

In just his second year as DC, Jonathan Gannon led the Eagles to a historic season en route to a conference title and Super Bowl appearance.

The 5: Things to know for Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon

Who exactly is this 40-year-old defensive coordinator taking over head-coaching duties for the first time in his football life?

Jonathan Gannon hints at what Cardinals are looking for in coordinators

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Thursday that he is undecided whether he will call the defense.

Arizona Cardinals' Ossenfort, Bidwill, explain head coach hiring process

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said he did not know if he would interview with the Arizona Cardinals until after the Super Bowl.

Jonathan Gannon eager to work with Cardinals' Kyler Murray

He may hail from the defensive side of the football, but head coach Jonathan Gannon already has a vision for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray.

Arizona Cardinals reportedly request 3 interviews for OC job, reports say

The Arizona Cardinals requested to interview Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing, according to a report.

Arizona Cardinals moving on from DC Vance Joseph, report says

Vance Joseph's time with the Arizona Cardinals has come to a close, CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported on Thursday.

Kyler Murray rehabbing knee at Cardinals HQ

It is the offseason and Kyler Murray is not back home in Dallas. He is in Tempe rehabbing his surgically repaired knee.

7 Eagles free agent defenders who could follow Jonathan Gannon to Cardinals

New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon might want some of the players from the Eagles on the Cardinals in 2022. Some are free agents.

Former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer among coaches who could join Cardinals

We are beginning to hear names of potential coordinators and assistants on the Cardinals' coaching staff under Jonathan Gannon.

Arizona Cardinals DC Vance Joseph to be released from contract

Jonathan Gannon will not retain Joseph on his defensive staff. Joseph has job interviews already with other teams.

Browns QB coach Drew Petzing expected to be named Cardinals OC

Cardinals have requested to interview Petzing, who is the Browns' QB coach.

Arizona Cardinals seek interview with Commanders WR coach for OC position

The Cardinals want to speak with Commanders receivers coach Drew Terrell.

Arizona Cardinals seek OC interview with Saints RB coach Joel Thomas

Thomas has been the Saints' RB coach since 2015.