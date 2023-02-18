Arizona Cardinals hire Nick Rallis as defensive coordinator

The Arizona Cardinals have their defensive coordinator, as they are hiring 29-year Nick Rallis from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The #Cardinals are hiring 29-year-old Nick Rallis as their defensive coordinator, per sources.



Rallis — who starred at LB for Edina High School and the University of Minnesota — was on staff in Philly with Jonathan Gannon. He now becomes the NFL's youngest coordinator.

Rallis of course played football in college at Minnesota and then became a quality control coach at Wake Forest in 2017.

In 2018 he joined the Minnesota Vikings as a defensive quality control coach under Mike Zimmer on a staff that Jonathan Gannon had just left.

He joined back up with Gannon in 2021 as the Philadelphia Eagles linebackers coach.

He was looked at as a rising star in the coaching ranks and this is a huge get for the Arizona Cardinals to get Rallis over a couple other organizations.

For Rallis, he will get a chance to cut his teeth as a defensive coordinator in the desert and help get two young linebackers in Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons.

What Rallis did for T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White and the rest of the Eagles linebackers was impressive. Now he gets that opportunity for the Arizona Cardinals on an even larger scale.