Meet new Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing

Drew Petzing is expected to be the new Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator.

This is a big move for the Cardinals because like Jonathan Gannon being the new head coach was Monti Ossenfort’s decision, hiring Drew Petzing as offensive coordinator means that Jonathan Gannon is hiring his own staff.

When Ossenfort opened up with a conversation about his vision for the Arizona Cardinals, one thing he made clear was a unified vision and voice.

The hiring of Gannon and Petzing signals that the vision is unified and all on the same page.

Petzing started coaching in 2007 at Middlebury College as a volunteer student assistant before he graduated with a degree in economics in 2009.

He then joined the Harvard football staff at the same position and then moved to Boston College as a graduate assistant in 2010 and 2011.

In 2012 he was hired as an outside linebacker coach at Yale.

He joined the Cleveland Browns in the NFL as a football operations intern in 2013 before moving to the Minnesota Vikings in 2014 as an offensive assistant.

In 2016 he moved up to assistant wide receiver coach with the Vikings and in 2018 moved to become the assistant quarterbacks coach.

In 2019 he moved back to wide receivers coach, this time as the main one before moving back to Cleveland as the Browns tight end coach in 2020 and 2021.

Last season Petzing became the Browns quarterback coach.

He is a bright, young mind in the NFL not only with his football knowledge but with his off field intelligence as well.

You're about to have a very very intelligent coaching staff across-the-board.



Petzing has a degree in economics with a double minor in philosophy and mathematics. https://t.co/xky8yMlk7q — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 14, 2023

Welcome aboard, Coach Petzing.