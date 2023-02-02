Lou Anarumo is the Mariano Rivera Type Closer the Cardinals Have Lacked

The Cardinals’ head coaching candidate who is most capturing my imagination is Lou Anarumo. The strength of his 4-2-5 defense is exactly where the weakness are in Vance Joseph’s. This is why Anarumo’s defense was #1 this year in QBR which allowed him to keep opponents’ out of the end zone in the second half of 8 of the team’s 10 game winning streak.

Vance Joseph’s defense was 31st in QBR —- and we saw how easy it often was for opposing QBs to play pitch and catch with wide open receivers. Or how simple screen and swing pass plays could be run for 25-50 yards a chunk.

Here are the second half points Anarumo’s defense gave up this year in the playoffs:

BAL 24-17 W —- 7 points

@ BUF 27-10 W —- 3 points

@ KC 20-23 L —- 10 points

Look at the Bengals’ 2021 playoff games:

LV 26-19 W —- 6 points

@ TEN 19-16 W —- 10 points

@ KC 27-24 OT W —- 3 points

@ LAR 20-23 L —- 10 points

In 7 playoff games, Lou Anarumo’s defense gave up an average of 7 points (49 points in 7 games) in the second half of those games.

We’re talking about playoff games!

The sheer consistency of these results is extraordinary —- especially when you consider the QBs the Bengals faced: Derek Carr, Ryan Tannehill, Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Tyler Huntley, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

QBRs: 2021 Playoffs

Derek Carr —- 46.4

Ryan Tannehill —- 12.8

Partick Mahomes —- 45.9

Matthew Stafford —-66.4

QBRs 2022 Playoffs:

Tyler Huntley —- 73.3

Josh Allen —- 55.4

Patrick Mahomes —- 67.7

Tight Coverage Percentages:

Lou Anarumo ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/ii5CmbFYZV — Mrtravybrown (@mrtravybrown) February 1, 2023

Jay Feeley’s Endorsement:

What does CBS Sports NFL analyst and former Cardinal @jayfeely think about Cardinals coaching candidate Lou Anarumo?@wolf987FM @LukeLapinski



Listen to the full interview: https://t.co/WLH5vLFPtK



Listen to hour No. 3: https://t.co/029uec9co6 pic.twitter.com/qgsNV26wtz — Wolf & Luke on Arizona Sports (@WolfandLuke) February 1, 2023

Top of the Chart:

Lou Anarumo is everything the cardinals need. He’s a hard worker, as he grinded his way up the ladder. Started as an assistant in 1989 and got his first DC gig in 2019. He is fantastic at making adjustments (chart below) and has done the impossible: made Mahomes look human. pic.twitter.com/Z9RHlGBYSc — Rizzy (@ImK1utch) January 31, 2023

Lou Anarumo “Behind the Lines” Video:

From One Lou to Another:

Communication skills, leadership skills, real time in game adjustment expertise…I look forward to talking with him more after having had some in person time with him as I have mentioned. I’ve always wanted to hear more from him 1 on 1. Crazy that others have not until now. https://t.co/8XWeaJ1B1F — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 30, 2023

Tired of Soft Zones?

Lou Anarumo is a master of his craft ‍ #Bengals pic.twitter.com/2b6kHKKjUi — Cincinnati (@CincyProblems) December 1, 2022

Lou Anarumo, a uniquely talented coach would be a spectacular closer for the Arizona Cardinals.

Team Records the Last 2 Seasons in Cincy:

November: 5 -1

December: 6-2

January: 7-2

Team Records the Last 2 Seasons in Arizona:

November: 3-4 (Colt McCoy won all 3 of those games)

December: 1 -7

January: 1-4

Time to Bring in A Closer