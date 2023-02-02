 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lou Anarumo is the Mariano Rivera Type Closer the Cardinals Have Lacked

By Walter Mitchell
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cardinals’ head coaching candidate who is most capturing my imagination is Lou Anarumo. The strength of his 4-2-5 defense is exactly where the weakness are in Vance Joseph’s. This is why Anarumo’s defense was #1 this year in QBR which allowed him to keep opponents’ out of the end zone in the second half of 8 of the team’s 10 game winning streak.

Vance Joseph’s defense was 31st in QBR —- and we saw how easy it often was for opposing QBs to play pitch and catch with wide open receivers. Or how simple screen and swing pass plays could be run for 25-50 yards a chunk.

Here are the second half points Anarumo’s defense gave up this year in the playoffs:

  • BAL 24-17 W —- 7 points
  • @ BUF 27-10 W —- 3 points
  • @ KC 20-23 L —- 10 points

Look at the Bengals’ 2021 playoff games:

  • LV 26-19 W —- 6 points
  • @ TEN 19-16 W —- 10 points
  • @ KC 27-24 OT W —- 3 points
  • @ LAR 20-23 L —- 10 points

In 7 playoff games, Lou Anarumo’s defense gave up an average of 7 points (49 points in 7 games) in the second half of those games.

We’re talking about playoff games!

The sheer consistency of these results is extraordinary —- especially when you consider the QBs the Bengals faced: Derek Carr, Ryan Tannehill, Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Tyler Huntley, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

QBRs: 2021 Playoffs

  • Derek Carr —- 46.4
  • Ryan Tannehill —- 12.8
  • Partick Mahomes —- 45.9
  • Matthew Stafford —-66.4

QBRs 2022 Playoffs:

  • Tyler Huntley —- 73.3
  • Josh Allen —- 55.4
  • Patrick Mahomes —- 67.7

Tight Coverage Percentages:

Jay Feeley’s Endorsement:

Top of the Chart:

Lou Anarumo “Behind the Lines” Video:

From One Lou to Another:

Tired of Soft Zones?

Lou Anarumo, a uniquely talented coach would be a spectacular closer for the Arizona Cardinals.

Team Records the Last 2 Seasons in Cincy:

  • November: 5 -1
  • December: 6-2
  • January: 7-2

Team Records the Last 2 Seasons in Arizona:

  • November: 3-4 (Colt McCoy won all 3 of those games)
  • December: 1 -7
  • January: 1-4

Time to Bring in A Closer

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...