No Sean Payton, new HC candidates, Kyler Murray’s potentially slow comeback

Happy Wednesday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are starting their second round of interviews, and Jess and I discuss the candidates that are left, while pondering what their staff could look like.

First though, we discuss the Sean Payton situation after he agrees to coach the Denver Broncos, then discuss the three new candidates.

Finally, we talk about math!

It is another great hour of Arizona Cardinals football talk and gives you some reasons to still be excited about the Arizona Cardinals coaching search.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show.

Topic timestamps:

(1:00) Intros and losing out on Sean Payton

(18:00) The Cardinals’ three new HC candidates

(42:05) Kyler Murray and his return from injury